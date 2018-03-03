PTI clinches 5, PML-N, PPP won two seats each in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday won five out of eleven Senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N backed independent candidates won two seats each in Senate polls.

According to unofficial results, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also managed to won one seat each.

The PTI obtained three out of the seven general seats while the PML-N backed independent candidate, PPP, JUI-F and JI clinched one each.

The wining candidates on general seats included Pir Sabir Shah (Independent/PML-N), Faisal Javed (PTI), Talha Mahmood (JUI-F), Bahramand Khan Tangi (PPP), Mohammad, Ayub (PTI), Fida Mohammad (PTI) and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (JI).

Dr. Meher Taj Roghani of PTI and Robina Khalid of PPP were elected on women seats. Azam Sawati of PTI and Dilawar Khan PML-N backed independent candidate were elected on the Technocrats seats.

loading...