PSL: Zalmi won the match by seven wickets and qualified for the Play-Offs

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi won the match by seven wickets against Lahore Qalandars in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Sharjah international stadium on Friday.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi.

Batting First, Lahore Qalandars set the victory target of 173 runs for the loss of four wickets against Peshawar Zalmi.

In reply, Kamran Akmal scored the first century of PSL Third Edition and the team achieved the target in the 18th over of the match against Lahore Qalandars.

Also by winning this match Peshawar Zalmi is now Qualified for Play-Offs.