PSL stepping stone for young cricketers: Bazid Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former test batsman and cricket commentator Bazid Khan termed Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a stepping stone for young cricketers which fast-forwards their journey to the national

squad.

Talking to private news channel , Bazid who represented Pakistan in one test and five ODIs between 2004 and 2008, said that the third edition of Pakistan Super League shows that we have also improved our standards of fielding.

“Level of competition in PSL has increased and the thing that stood out during the third edition of PSL is fielding, 90% catches were taken which is better than all other leagues of the world,” said Khan.

“If you want to play limited over cricket then you’ve to be best in the fielding and PSL has helped us improved fielding standards, I haven’t seen this level of fielding in any other tournament in Pakistan so this is a very good sign for Pakistan that our fielding level is matching the international standards,” the 36 year old former batsman added.

Talking about the performance of Lahore Qalandars, Bazid who is now a permanent feature in PSL’s commentary team said the theory of Brendon isn’t working for Qalandars and it is the high time for the management to change the leadership of the team.

“Lahore Qalandars need the change in team management, team coaching, and team captain, because if they don’t make the change then I don’t think there will be any change in their results in future,” he noted.

Separately, he mentioned how the league brought players like Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman to limelight in past and hoped that it will continue to do so in this season and also in future.

“It is also stepping stone for players, it fast forwards the journey of players to the national squad. You have seen how impactful just one spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi was, leg-spinner Ibtisam Sheikh has also been impressive.

We have seen in previous editions that Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman came forward, this platform has doubled the speed of journey to Pakistan team for these players,” he highlighted.

“Ibtisam, Shaheen Shah Afridi are young and need time but they have shown that they have got the potential to play international level. Shadab also gets quick exposure. These players have got the stepping stone and if they continue to work like this then there is no doubt that they will be representing Pakistan,” Bazid added.

He said that the best part is that the players get to play under pressure conditions in PSL which they usually don’t get in other domestic matches at home. TV coverage, crowds in stadium gives them exposure to players. —APP

