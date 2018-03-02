PSL: Shahid Afridi reveals injury to leave Karachi Kings worrying over future

SHARJAH: Shahid Afridi was not named in the starting line-up for the Karachi Kings this afternoon, a surprise absentee for the table-topping side’s clash with the Multan Sultans

Afridi is already among the leading wicket-takers in the Pakistan Super League this year with six in three games and an economy rate of just 5.33.

Only Multan’s Imran Tahir has taken more so fans were shocked when the Pakistani superstar was not named in Karachi’s XI for the game in Sharjah.

However, coach Mickey Arthur subsequently revealed that Afridi had picked up a knee injury at the 11th hour, with concerns over his short-term health despite the fact that rain prevented Multan from capitalising on his absence as the game was eventually abandoned.

Coach said ‘Afridi is going for an MRI tonight as he felt something in his knee during the warm-ups.’

Afridi’s nickname “Boom Boom” is derived from his explosiveness with the bat but his only match-winning performance of the PSL so far this year has come with the ball.

he leg-spinner took 3/19 from his four overs to earn the Man of the Match award as Karachi beat Lahore Qalanders by 27 runs on Monday.

And the 38-year-old was disappointed not to have the chance to add to his tally today.

“My apologies to all my fans who came to watch me play today,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

My appologies to all my fans who came to watch me play today. Getting an MRI done for my knee. Need your prayers. Will get bak soon inshallah pic.twitter.com/oWAQKtf4mC — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 2, 2018

“Getting an MRI done for my knee. Need your prayers.” Lala added. —Express.co.uk

