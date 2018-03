DUBAI: In the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third edition Quetta Gladiators won the match by six wickets against Peshawar Zalmi at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 147 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators achieved the target in last overs for the loss of four wickets.

loading...