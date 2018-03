SHARJAH: Pieterson’s 48 powers gladiator to six wicket win against Islamabad United in 9th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 134- runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply Quetta Gladiators achieved the target in seventeen over for the loss of four wickets.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl against islamabad United.

