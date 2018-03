DUBAI: Lahore Qalandar won the match by 6 wickets against Multan Sultans in the 20th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Multan Sultans scored 114 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars achieved the target in 18.4 overs for the loss of four wickets.

