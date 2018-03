PSL: Multan Sultans set victory target of 184 runs for Peshawar Zalmi

DUBAI: In a match of Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans have set a victory target of 184 runs for Peshawar Zalmi at Dubai.

According to the points table so far, Multan Sultans are on top with seven points, Karachi Kings secured second position with seven while Peshawar Zalmi are on third position with six points.

Multan Sultans Squad: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Abdullah Shafiq, Darren Bravo, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Kieron Pollard, Kashif Bhatti, Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara, Nicholas Pooran, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Hardus Viljoen, Thisara Perera and Imran Tahir.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib Al Hasan, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz and Khalid Usman.

