PSL: Peshawar Zalmi won the match by 44 runs against Karachi Kings

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi won the match by 44 runs against Karachi Kings at sharjah.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first against Karachi Kings in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Sharjah International Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Peshar Zalmi scored 181 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Karachi Kings just scored 137 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

