PSL: Multan Sultans need 189 runs to win against Karachi

DUBAI: Multan Sultans need 189 runs to win against Karachi Kings at Dubai.

Earlier, Multan sultans won the toss and elected to field fist against Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third EdItion at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Karachi Kings: Joe Denly, Lendl Simmons, Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim (capt), Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan

Multan Sultans: Ahmed Shehzad, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (capt), Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen

