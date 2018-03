PSL: Lahore won the toss, elected to field first against Karachi

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and and elected to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 24th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Karachi Kings Squad: Imad Wasim (captain), Usman Khan, Usama Mir, Khurram Manzoor, Ravi Bopara, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shahid Afridi, Colin Ingram, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Hasan Mohsin, Tymal Mills, Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Saifullah Bangash, Mohammad Taha and Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro.

Lahore Qalanders Squad: Umar Akmal, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Cameron Delport, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Khan, Mustafizur Rehman, Bilal Asif, Raza Hasan, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ghulam Mudassar, Kyle Abbott, Anton Devcich, Mitchell McClenaghan, Gulraiz Sadaf, Imran Khan Jr, Salman Irshad and Dinesh Ramdin.

