SHARJAH: In 26th Match of Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars won the match by 17 runs against Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah.

Batting First, Lahore Qalandars scored 186 runs for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 20 Overs.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators could not achieve the target and scored 169 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

