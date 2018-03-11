PSL: Lahore Qalandar win the match in Super over against Karachi

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars won the match in Super Over against Karachi Kings at Dubai.

Batting first, Karachi king scored 163 runs in the stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars also scored 163 runs in the stipulated twenty overs which brings the decision of the match in the super over.

In the super over Lahore Qalandars scored 11 runs, while Karachi Kings only managed to score 8 runs with 1 six on the last ball of over.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and and elected to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 24th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

