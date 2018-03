LAHORE: The second Eliminator of the tournament is being played between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore tonight (Wednesday) at Gadafi Stadium. Karachi Kings win the toss and elected to field against Peshawar Zalmi.

The winner of the match will meet Islamabad United in the final at Karachi on March 25.

Meanwhile, all necessary arrangements have been made in Karachi for the final of Pakistan Super League’s third edition. —RadioPakistan