SHARJAH: Karachi Kings win the match by seven wickets against Islamabad United.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United in the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting First, Islamabad United score 124 runs in the stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Karachi Kings achieved the score in 17th over for the loss of three wickets.