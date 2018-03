DUBAI: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 63 runs in the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third EdItion at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Multan sultans won the toss and elected to field fist against Karachi Kings

Batting first, Karachi kings set the victory target of 189 runs for the loss of just three wickets in the stipuated twenty overs.

In reply, Multan sultans scored 125 runs for the loss of ten wickets.

