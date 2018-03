DUBAI: Islamabad United wins by 326 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 182 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Which is also the highest total of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi just scored 156 runs for the loss of nine wickets in twenty overs.

