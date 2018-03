DUBAI: Islamabad United won the match by 6 wickets against Lahore Qalandars in the 18th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first Lahore Qalandars scored 153 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Islamabad’s Ronchi scored 77 runs in just 41 balls and the team achieved the target in 17.3 Overs.

