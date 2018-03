DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators won the match against Multan Sultans in the 17th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition at dubai on Wednesday.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opt to field first against Multan Sultans.

Batting first, Multan sultans set the target of 153 runs for the loss of five wickets in stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators achieved the target on the fifth ball of the last over.

