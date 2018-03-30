Prosecution witnesses testify in Daniyal contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday adjourned the hearing into contempt of court proceedings against PML-N Leader Daniyal Aziz till April 16 and two prosecution witnesses were on cross-examined in the case.

Three-member bench of apex court headed by Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh was hearing the case.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Waqar Rana, the prosecutor in the case, produced Director Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Haji Adam and Sajid Chaudhry, a reporter in local newspaper as the two witnesses. Adam admitted before the bench that the minister had given a statement regarding Justice Ijazul Ahsan, but the regulatory authority did not issue any notice to a private TV channel for airing the statement on December 19.

Recording his statement, reporter Sajid Chaudhry stated that Aziz’s press conference had given him the impression that the minister said the references against the Sharif family were prepared by Justice Ahsan. Both witnesses were crossed examined by Aziz’s counsel Ali Raza. Later, Raza sought time to submit a list of defence witnesses in order to produce them on 16 April, which the bench allowed. The hearing was adjourned till 16 April.—INP