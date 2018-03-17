Priyanka Chopra hails US students’ gun controls movement

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Saturday paid tribute to the US students who have taken to the streets to demand tougher action against gun violence in the wake of the deadly Florida school shooting.

The Bollywood and Hollywood star, who is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, spoke about the student movement during the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, which was also attended by survivors of the 14 February shooting that left 17 dead.

Chopra said the walk-outs by students across the US showed the “empowerment” of young people, adding it gave her hope.

The student survivors of the Parkland shooting attended the forum as they took their message about tighter gun controls abroad for the first time.

They called for greater gun safety measures and shared memories of their frightening experience with educational professionals from around the world.

The Global Education and Skills Forum coincide with the presentation of the one million US dollars Global Teacher Prize, awarded to one outstanding teacher from around the world each year.