PPP’s Sherry Rehman becomes first female Senate opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Senate on Thursday making her the first female to be given the post in Pakistan’s Senate.

A notification was issued by the Senate Secretariat in this regard on the directives of the chairman.

On March 14, the PPP nominated Rehman for the post of Senate opposition leader.

At the time, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said the party was making history by nominating the first woman to lead the opposition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nominated party leader Azam Swati for the position of opposition leader in Senate.

A senior figure in the PPP, Rehman served as the editor of Herald for over a decade before making a foray into politics. She was elected to the national assembly in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, and served as the federal minister for information and broadcasting.

She has also served as a senator since 2015 and was Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US (2011-13).