PPP MNA passed away in New York

Pakistan People Party’s leader and memeber of National Assembly, Muhammad Ayaz Soomro passed away at a hospital located in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

According to sources, Soomro was being treated in the United States for cardiac problem.

Lawyer by profession Soomro was born on December 31st 1958 and was elected as the member of National Assembly from NA-204 (Larkana) in general election in 2013. He also secured MPA seat from PS-37 (Larkana) in 2002 and has also served as law minister back in 2008.

The veteran PPP leader was also elected as the member of Supreme Court Bar from Larkana.