Population sector needs an immediate attention for economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the unchecked population growth is a major challenge in ensuring sustainable growth and needs greater investment.

Talking to a delegation of Population Council in Islamabad today, he said population growth needs immediate attention of provincial governments and there is need for enhancing access and quality of service delivery in population sector especially for the people of far-flung areas.

He also stressed for integrating these programs with health service delivery programs being provided at gross root levels.

Director Population Council, Dr Zeba A Sattar presented an overview of the demography of the country and its impact on economic growth in comparison with other Muslim countries of the world as well as regional countries.

