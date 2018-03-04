Polling for PP-30 Sargodha by-election continues

SARGODHA: Polling for by-election in the provincial assembly constituency PP-30 Sargodha continues in peaceful manner today.

A tough contest is expected between the candidates of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), total registered voters in the constituency are 173,919 including 98,145 male and 75,774 female.

As many as 137 polling stations have been set up in the constituency for the by-poll. —NNI

loading...