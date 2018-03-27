Police team suspended for dancing during wedding in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: A police team, including Station House Officer (SHO), had been suspended for dancing and aerial firing during a wedding in Jacobabad.

SHO of Police Station A-Section Thal, Abdul Sattar Bhaiyo along with his team stopped a wedding party and asked them to play music.

The SHO and his entire team danced on the music and also resorted to heavy aerial firing.

The video of police team’s dance went viral on social media. After which SSP Faisal Chachar took notice and suspended entire police team including the SHO involved in the incident.—INP