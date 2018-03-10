Police apprehended Al-Qaeda terrorist in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to banned militant outfit Al-Qaeda and also seized a huge cache of explosives and weapons.

According to police sources, on a tip-off, Mominabad police raided in the area and apprehended banned militant outfit Al-Qaeda member, Hussan Mehsud.

During the initial interrogation, Mehsud disclosed a location in Orangi town Sector No-11 where he had buried explosive material and weapons.

The police raided house and recovered one Kalashnikov, four repeaters, one Mauser, explosive material and different types of bullets.

The arrested terrorist was stated to be involved in target killing of the Bohra community members, attacks on forces, Safoora Goth bus attack and other terror activities in the city.

The police shifted him to undisclosed location for further investigation. —PPI

loading...