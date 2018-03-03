PML-N’s pro-people performance will lead to poll victory: PM Abbasi

KAHUTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government always strove for public welfare and national development and this characteristic would definitely lead to party’s victory in next general election.

Addressing a public gathering here, the prime minister said it was the PML-N that delivered to the masses, contrary to other parties which had ruled the country in the past.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minster for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, State Minister for Industries Arshad Leghari and State Minister for Communications Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The prime minister, who earlier launched work on a multi-billion project for dualization and rehabilitation of Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road, said the project would fulfill the longstanding demand of the locals and the commitment made by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the dualization of Kahuta-Rawalpindi road would revolutionize the economic activity in the area as it would also be linked with the Mirpur-Mansehra Motorway.

Accepting the demand of the local party leadership, the prime minister announced the establishment of a university in Kahuta, besides upgradation of a hospital in the municipality.

He announced the upgradation of both boys and girls high schools to higher secondary level and assured the gathering that PM’s health card facility would also be extended to the area.

He said electricity network had been spread across Kahuta and Kallar Syedan while gas supply to every town and village was underway.

The prime minister told the gathering that they were supposed to make a right decision in next election as any right or wrong decision would directly impact them.

He said it was the PML-N government that had completed the development projects lingering for decades.

He said the issue of unemployment could only be addressed by strengthening the national economy.

The prime minister told the charged gathering that the government had taken numerous decisions for the national economy and those would continue to benefit the country for generations to come.

The prime minister said for being his constituency, Kahuta was his home and the love and respect shown by the people was an asset for him.

He said the PML-N had implemented the court decision of July 28 despite the fact that people had not accepted it by heart.

Prime Minister Abbasi said he also carried forward the vision of Nawaz Sharif for national development.

loading...