PML-N weigh in as two days left to elect the new ‘Chairman Senate’

ISLAMABAD: Two days are left for the selection of chairman and deputy chairman senate, however none of the political parties have named their candidate’s but Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), is heavily visible in numbers, Aaj news reported.

PML-N, along with its allies, will announce the name of candidate for the post of Chairman and deputy chairman senate later today.

In this regard, PML-N meeting headed by ousted PM Sharif has been underway. The meeting is being attended by Raja Zafarul Haq, Saad Rafique, Pervez Rasheed and Mushahidullah Khan etc.

Sharif later today will meet his allies’ leaders Maulana Fazal-ul-Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Hasil Bazanjo to discuss the names of nominated candidates from the parties.

He will meet head of both the two factions of the MQM, Farroq sattar and Khalid Maqbool at. Then at 4p.m, he will meet FATA senators.

After consulting with allies, Nawaz Shareef will announce the name of the Chairman and deputy chairman.

