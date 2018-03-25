PML-N was ready for elections: Senator Pervaiz Rashid



ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rashid said every democratic government had the right to complete its constitutional tenure and democratic system was the only solution of all problems of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N was ready for elections and it would win next general elections due to its five year performance.

He said political parties always formulated their policies as per aspirations of masses.

The senator said the PML-N leadership had never adopted any confrontation policy against any national institution, adding Nawaz Sharif had always respected the judiciary and implemented its decisions but showing reservations on the decisions of courts was his constitutional right.

He said the PML-N was in favour of accountability but it should be across the board and without any discrimination. Nawaz Sharif was regularly appearing before the courts which proved that he respects the judiciary, he added.

Pervaiz Rashid said Nawaz Sharif’s name was not mentioned in Panama Papers and not a single corruption case was proved against him, but he was disqualified on having an Iqama.

He said some people did not like popular political leadership in the country and efforts were being made to defame PML-N before the general elections.

Nawaz Sharif had adopted a narrative after July 28 and people were supporting his narrative and results of by elections were the visible poof in this regard.

To another query, he said Maryam Nawaz was never interested in any party position and she was working for the betterment of the party.

He said the deprivation of provinces was removed after the passage of 18th amendment in the constitution.

Source: APP