PML-N strongly opposes horse-trading tradition: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says his party strongly opposes the tradition of horse-trading.

Talking to media outside the accountability court in Islamabad this morning (Wednesday), he said PML-N is ready to devise policy against horse-trading. He said that strict action should be taken against the practice.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Minister for Maritime Affairs Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

During the meeting, consultation was held on election of Chairman Senate.

