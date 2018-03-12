PML-N names Raja Zafar-ul-Haq against opposition’s Sadiq Sanjrani

PML (N) and its allies have fielded Raja Zafar-ul-Haq as candidate for the office of Chairman Senate and Usman Kakar of Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party as Deputy Chairman.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad today (Monday), PML-N leader and Federal Minister Mushahidullah said both of them have rendered services for the cause of democracy and upholding of prestige of parliamentary institutions.

Later, both Raja Zafarul Haq and Usman Kakar filed their nomination papers for the two slots.

Meanwhile,PPP and PTI-backed candidates for the office of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate have also filed their nomination papers for the election being held this afternoon.

Sadiq Sanjrani is candidate for the office of Chairman and Saleem Mandwiwal for Deputy Chairman Senate.

Nomination papers of all the candidates for the offices of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate have been accepted after their scrutiny.

