PML-N moves with narrative of supremacy of law, constitution:Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was moving ahead with its narrative of supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said difference of opinion was beauty of the democracy and the political parties but there was no division in PML-N regarding its objective of sanctity of the vote.

Musadik Malik said the PML-N had announced support for Mian Raza Rabbani for the post of chairman Senate due to his previous conduct and services for the upper house.

He said the Parliament was most important institution of the country and had right of legislation.—APP