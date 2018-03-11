PML-N expected to announce candidates for Senate chairman, deputy chairman today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday claimed to have gained the support of at least 57 members in the upper house of parliament.

A meeting of the ruling party and its allied parties Saturday gave the authority to nominate candidates for the offices of the chairman and the deputy chairman of Senate to ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif is expected to announce the names of two candidates today (Sunday).

While talking to reporters after the meeting, PML-N Secretary Information Mushahidullah Khan claimed that his party has acquired the support of 57 to 59 senators.

The vote for the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate will be conducted through a secret ballot in the upper house soon after the newly elected senators take their oath on Monday.

loading...