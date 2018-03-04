PML-N emerges as single largest party in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared the official results of senate elections 2018.

According to detailed official result, PML-N backed candidates have won majority seats from Centre and Punjab and Pakistan Peoples Party from Sindh and PTI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in election for fifty-two vacant seats.

The results show that PML-N has won 15 seats, PPP 12, PTI 6, National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party clinched two each while Jammiat Ulema Islam (F), Jamat Islami, MQM (Pak) and PML-F won one each.

Ten independent candidates have also got victory in the Senate Election.

PML (N) supported candidates have won both the Senate seats from the Federal Capital Territory.

Hidayatullah, Shamim Afridi, Hilal-ur-Rehman and Mirza Muhammad Afridi have been elected as Senators against four FATA seats.

