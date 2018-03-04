PM to leave on two-day visit to Nepal on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will embark on a two-day visit to Nepal from Monday.

This visit is part of Pakistan’s pro-active and outreach efforts to engage with regional countries.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will convey felicitations to the Nepalese leadership on the successful conclusion of its democratic process, resulting in the formation of a new government.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will also call on the President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

The Prime Minister`s visit will further expand and strengthen bilateral relations in different fields including trade, education, tourism, defence and people to people contacts.

Ways to reinvigorate SAARC as an important regional organization will also be discussed.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari had called on the Prime Minister on Friday and conveyed the welcome message from the Nepalese leadership to him.

