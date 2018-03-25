PM joined thousands of cricket lovers here at the National Stadium

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday joined thousands of cricket lovers here at the National Stadium- to spectate the final match of the Third Pakistan Super League -2018.

The prime minister was accompanied by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, and Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb as finalists Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United were in the final run for trophy.

Earlier, in a statement, the prime minister had said that by holding of PSL Final in Karachi, the peace and lost glory of Karachi had been revived.

He also congratulated the nation for successfully holding the PSL and fully participating in the event.

He viewed that behind revival of activities in Karachi was the vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and role of the provincial government, armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies.

