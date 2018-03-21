PM chairs Federal Cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved signing of MoUs and agreements in different fields between Pakistan and China, Brazil, Germany, Tanzania, South Africa, Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad.

Cabinet also approved extension in contract employment of CEO Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) and establishment of fund at State Bank of Pakistan for Line of Credit Facility for Microfinance Banks and Institutions.

The Cabinet also considered a summary for placement and deletion of names on Exit Control List (ECL) and constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the cases.

The Cabinet approved Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy 2018 and the National Food Security Policy.

Proposals for nomination of Directors for the Board of Pak Arab refinery Limited and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation were also approved.