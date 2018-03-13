PM chairs Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has rejected a proposal to increase rate of Central Excise Duty on import of raw material for manufacturing of edible oil, vegetable ghee and cooking oil on mills in FATA and PATA.

The Cabinet meeting was held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The Cabinet directed that the issue of rationalization of taxes be considered at the time of formulation of budget proposals.

The Cabinet approved amendments in the Rules of Business, 1973.

Cabinet also approved transfer of Pakistan Environmental Planning and Architectural Consultant Ltd from Climate Change Division to Planning, Development and Reforms Division.

Cabinet approved signing of agreement on cooperation in the field of combating crime between Government of Pakistan and Government of Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission briefed the Cabinet in detail about the issues relating to water management in the country and the first-ever draft Water Policy of the country.

