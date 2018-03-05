Abbasi, Nepal’s PM agree to strengthen economic, defence ties

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nepal’s prime minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli met here Monday and agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of economy, defence and culture.

Prime Minister Abbasi who arrived in the Himalayan city to felicitate his Nepalese counterpart on assuming the office of prime minister, said Pakistan welcomed completion of democratic process in Nepal and hoped that it would usher in an era of durable peace.

Abbasi said Pakistan fully supported Nepal’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity as a matter of prime importance.

He said it was heartening that democratic process in Nepal was flourishing and emphasized that political stability was a key to economic development.

He said Pakistan and Nepal had remained good friends over the decades and there existed immense scope in collaboration in the fields of culture, tourism, sports and education.

The two leaders discussed South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as an important platform to explore cooperation among regional countries for the benefit of their peoples.

It was highlighted that the economic relations did not match the political will existing between Pakistan and Nepal and thus needed to be further strengthened.

The two leaders emphasized on the need to reactivate Pakistan Nepal Joint Economic Commission and the Joint Business Council to increase bilateral trade. It was also agreed to strengthen people-to-people contacts.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two countries at international fora. The ways to reinvigorate SAARC as an important regional organization, was also discussed.

Later, Prime Minister Abbasi and Prime Minister Oli led delegation-level talks of their respective sides, which was attended by Pakistani delegates and Nepalese cabinet members.—APP

