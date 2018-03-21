PM Abbasi reiterates Pakistan’s support for Afghan-led peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated Pakistan’s support to the efforts for Afghan reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The Prime Minister was talking to Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal who called on here on Wednesday and discussed bilateral relations and efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned suicide blast at a shrine in Kabul today in which many precious lives were lost while a number of people got injured. He expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan over this brutal act of terrorism.

Expressing Pakistan’s desire for strengthening engagement with Afghanistan to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields, the Prime Minister underlined importance of institutional interaction and high level exchanges to enhance bilateral trade, economic cooperation and transit of Afghan goods through Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need of deepening connectivity between the two countries and expediting ongoing regional projects including TAPI and CASA1000.

The Afghan Ambassador appreciated Prime Minister’s reaffirmation of Pakistan’s support for strengthening of bilateral relations while conveying that President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan leadership also desired meaningful engagement with Pakistan in all areas of interaction.