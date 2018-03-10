PM Abbasi for confronting senators elected through ‘unfair’ means

TARBELA: Stressing the need for clean politics, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed his resolve to confront those who had allegedly resorted to unfair means to get themselves elected in recent Senate election.

He said the PML-N always strove for clean politics for the future of the country and was resolved to confront all dirty ploys in politics.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 1410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the prime minister said those, who had used unfair tactics in the Senate election, did not deserve to represent the will of the people.

He said the PML-N had never encouraged such tactics and was once again emerged as the only party whose candidates were elected without spending a single penny.

