PM Abbasi again criticizes ‘horse trading’ in recent senate eletion

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the people had to stand up against the way the Senate election was held and vote for the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the next general election to rid the country of corrupt practices.

Addressing a gathering here after performing the groundbreaking of the Northern Bypass and Rakh Gajj – Bewata Section, Abbasi reiterated his strong reservations about the recent holding of the Senate elections and its chairman.

The prime minister said he would get an endorsement of his views from the people and asked them whether those who had become members of Senate on basis of their wealth, were acceptable? The people shouted “no”.

He again questioned whether the same criterion should be adopted for the Senate chairman and the people again shouted “no”.

He said the PML-N did not pay even a single penny to any member in the Senate election. Abbasi said he would go an extra mile to put an end to this corrupt practice.

He said the newly elected senators and their political parties needed to give a written oath that neither they were paid nor they paid someone else to purchase a vote.

He said the Senate chairman should have the courage to admit that money was somehow paid to get the coveted seat, adding that it was unfortunate that those who serve the people were being removed through litigation and legal cases.