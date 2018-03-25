PFA seals fake cola drink factories



LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed three illegal factories for producing fake soft drinks with the label of well famous carbonated drink companies and discarded more than 30,000 fake cola drinks.

The PFA raiding team under the supervision of Director General Noorul Amin Mengal conducted raids on the information of a vigilance cell in different areas of the city. The PFA took into custody 30,000 ready bottles from three different factories which were functional in the different premises of the city, including Fateh Garh, Shaira Kot and

Mustafabad Kasur.

Meanwhile, Noorul Amin Mengal said the PFA had rooted out all factories by confiscating their machinery and material from the site which had to use in the preparation of fake cola drinks.

He added that the PFA had confiscated seven gas cylinders, two filling machines, two compressors, motors,

chemical and huge quantity of empty bottles.

The PFA had also registered a case against Hassan Beverage factory for illegally de-sealing of a factory without

getting permission from the authority, he said.

He added that PFA had caught two trucks fully loaded with fake beverages and foiled an attempt to supply on shops in different cities of Punjab. Factories were using chemical, fake and expired flavor in the preparation of bottles which were injurious to health.

The PFA had also taken supply record in possession and started an investigation of this matter to withdraw the

material from the market.

Last year, the PFA had sealed more than 100 fake beverage factories as the PFA vigilance cell and operation wing was fully active against adulterators and taking strict action against violators as per law, he mentioned.

Source: APP