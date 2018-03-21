Peshawar Zalmi qualifies for the final of PSL

In the second Eliminator of Pakistan Super League in Lahore, Peshawar Zalmi won the match by 13 runs against Karachi Kings.

Kamran Akmal scored fastest fifty of the PSL on seventeen balls.

Earlier, Karchi Kings won the toss and decided to field first.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi set the victory target of 171 runs in 16 overs against Karachi kings.

In reply, Karachi kings just scored 157 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Now Peshawar Zalmi will meet Islamabad United in the final at Karachi on March 25.

Meanwhile, all necessary arrangements have been made in Karachi for the final of Pakistan Super League’s third edition.—RadioPakistan