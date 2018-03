SHARJAH: In the 14th match of Pakistan Super League(PSL) Third Edition, Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 10 wickets at Sharjah.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars were all out at 100 runs in 17.2 overs.

In reply Peshawar Zalmi achieved the target in 13.4 overs for the loss no wicket.

Earlier, in the first match Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets.—RadioPakistan

