Peshawar to face Quetta in 1st knockout match today

In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be played in Lahore today (Tuesday).

The match will start at 1900 hours. The second eliminator will be played between Karachi Kings and the winner of first eliminator game at the same venue tomorrow (Wednesday).

Islamabad United have already reached the final of the league, defeating Karachi Kings by eight wickets at Dubai.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that holding of the PSL matches in Pakistan will reflect soft image of Pakistan at the international level.

In a statement, he said the PSL-III matches are like a fresh breeze in the field of sports in the country.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the arrival of Pakistan Super League teams in Lahore.