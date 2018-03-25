Parliamentary board to decide Ch Nisar ticket issue: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said parliamentary board of Pakistan Muslim League-N will decide whether to grant party ticket to senior leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Abbasi said no one person gives the election ticket, rather there is a board that makes the decision in consultation with party leaders.

Ch Nisar fell from favor with most of Nawaz loyalists in the party after he advised the former PM not to clash with institutions and accept the court’s decision in Panama case. —NNI