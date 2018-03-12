Pakistan’s desire to enhance economic cooperation with Iran: PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s desire to enhance mutually beneficial economic cooperation with Iran including bilateral trade, investments and commercial interaction.

He was talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said in order to meet the bilateral trade target of five billion dollar by 2021, the two sides should work together in all earnest.

He emphasized the need to deepen connectivity to harness benefits from regional economic integration. He expressed his commitment to work to resolve the issues in implementation of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project including the financing of pipeline infrastructure and the scope of snap back clause.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is working towards realizing the vision of a peaceful and inter-connected region for shared progress and prosperity. It believes that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vital for economic progress of the region. Pakistan and Iran as the two neighbouring countries can make important contribution for achieving this objective.

He also thanked the Iranian leadership for their steadfast

The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated the increasing high level interaction between the two countries.

Dr Jawad Zarif also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for strengthening border management to prevent illegal cross border activities.—Radio Pakistan

