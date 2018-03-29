Pakistan successfuly tests Submarine Launched Cruise Missile Babur

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has conducted another successful test fire of indigenously developed Submarine Launched Cruise Missile Babur having a range of 450 kms.

According to ISPR, SLCM Babur is capable of delivering various types of payloads and incorporates state of the art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion, advanced guidance and navigation features.

SLCM Babur provides Pakistan Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting the existing deterrence regime.

Pakistan eyes this landmark development as a step towards reinforcing the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence through indigenization and self-reliance.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have sent felicitations to the scientists, engineers and Naval Strategic Forces Command personnel involved in the effort.